Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will post $101.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.04 million and the highest is $102.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. Workiva’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.88.

NYSE:WK opened at $94.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.84 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,534 shares of company stock worth $12,578,183. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 201,709 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,039,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

