Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report $67.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $69.00 million. Zovio posted sales of $103.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $269.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.86 million to $270.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $307.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Zovio had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZVO shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zovio in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Zovio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zovio in the 4th quarter valued at $21,330,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zovio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zovio by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZVO opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.32. Zovio has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.31.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.