Zacks: Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $846.61 Million

Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will report sales of $846.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $843.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $853.10 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $794.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock worth $6,166,322 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 288,951 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 131,851 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,941 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

