Zacks: Analysts Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.41. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NYSE MD opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

