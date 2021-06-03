Zacks: Analysts Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. NICE reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

NICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.57, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. NICE has a twelve month low of $181.76 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,884,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

