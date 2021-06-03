Zacks: Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 479,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after acquiring an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $270.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1,015.49 and a beta of 0.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.