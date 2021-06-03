Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

DGX opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $103.26 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $164,597,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 926.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,219,000 after purchasing an additional 562,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after purchasing an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 792,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 390,100 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.