Zacks: Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) will announce earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

SOHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sohu.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,408,000 after buying an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,608,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sohu.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,454,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SOHU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 241,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,741. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. Sohu.com has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.71.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

