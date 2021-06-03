Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 17,398 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,350,258.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,907 shares in the company, valued at $17,998,302.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 6,000 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,701 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,514 shares of company stock worth $40,614,345 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,140,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,386,000 after buying an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,712,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

