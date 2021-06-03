Zacks: Analysts Expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.93. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

WCC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.52. The stock had a trading volume of 202,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $111.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In other WESCO International news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $53,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,823,190. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

