Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $8.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.40.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.20 on Thursday, hitting $274.47. 1,404,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.99. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.