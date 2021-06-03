Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $33.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.26 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.