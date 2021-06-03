Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $1.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 96,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

BBSI traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

