Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to announce $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Digital Realty Trust posted sales of $993.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total value of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,869 shares of company stock valued at $49,528,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.09. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

