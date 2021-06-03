Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.
EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EME opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $128.22.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.
About EMCOR Group
EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.
