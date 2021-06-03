Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $9.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 billion to $9.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $660,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $618,237,000 after purchasing an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $126.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $128.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

