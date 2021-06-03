Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.17. Kirby posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,107 shares of company stock valued at $350,604 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. Kirby has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.