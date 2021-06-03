Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Lindsay posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 43.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 294,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $7,824,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.82. 32,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,631. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lindsay has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $179.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

