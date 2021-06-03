Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to post sales of $172.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.01 million. New Relic reported sales of $162.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year sales of $711.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $709.70 million to $718.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $805.48 million, with estimates ranging from $775.70 million to $860.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.85.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.86.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

