Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.07 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce $11.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.97 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $40.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.23 billion to $40.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.76 billion to $42.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after acquiring an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $231.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

