Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.02). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

SIOX opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.46. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,456.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 362.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 284,498 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $14,326,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

