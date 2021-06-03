Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post sales of $2.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

