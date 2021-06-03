Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to report earnings per share of ($1.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings of ($1.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%.

URGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,529,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in UroGen Pharma by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 49,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,315. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $383.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.21.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

