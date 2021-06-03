Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

NASDAQ:VLDR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,596. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $2,903,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,960,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,780,913 shares of company stock worth $48,333,131 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $126,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

