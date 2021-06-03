Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to post $18.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.01 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $80.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million.

VERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,000. 47.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERI opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $637.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.20. Veritone has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

