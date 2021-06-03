Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce sales of $2.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $21.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.60 million to $35.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.70 million, with estimates ranging from $6.70 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 126.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on XENE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $114,120.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $206,675.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE stock opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $767.31 million, a P/E ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.44. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

