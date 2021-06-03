Zacks: Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will post sales of $285.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $286.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $259.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,596,000 after acquiring an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,434,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,093,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 702,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 288,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $23,778,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

