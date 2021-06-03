Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.27 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Aflac posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.32. 53,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,888. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.08. Aflac has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,113.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

