Zacks: Brokerages Expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the highest is $2.11. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in J2 Global by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in J2 Global by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,047,000.

JCOM stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $135.24.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

