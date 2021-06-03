Zacks: Brokerages Expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.12. V.F. reported earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in V.F. by 39.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $645,541,000 after buying an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after buying an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after buying an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.90. V.F. has a 1-year low of $56.70 and a 1-year high of $90.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

