Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du Sells 101,648 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zai Lab alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total transaction of $10,043,837.48.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $2,948,637.12.

On Monday, April 5th, Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96.

ZLAB stock opened at $176.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $67.51 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZLAB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.37.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.