Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.37. Zalando has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

