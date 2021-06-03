Zap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $107,381.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Zap has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. One Zap coin can now be bought for $0.0835 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $19.73 million and $107,381.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00082582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00024182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.65 or 0.01019125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,629.97 or 0.09350120 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

