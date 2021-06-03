Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter.

Get Zedge alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $183.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZDGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $153,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.