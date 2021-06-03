Zel (ZEL) Reaches Market Cap of $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00442155 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00287508 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00015943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00159686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004393 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

