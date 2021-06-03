Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Sells $1,447,679.82 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,447,679.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,423,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,218.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNTL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.