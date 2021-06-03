Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Sells $166,636.15 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $166,636.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $53.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -13.63. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.