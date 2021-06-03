Zero (ZER) 1-Day Volume Tops $19,838.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. Zero has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $19,838.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.30 or 0.00442463 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00289284 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015930 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00159133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004920 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,075,437 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

