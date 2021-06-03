Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $113.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 710.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.36.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

