Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Sells $199,469.00 in Stock

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ZION opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,230,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

