ZKSwap Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.22 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $189.39 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00002457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00069602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.92 or 0.00312304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00235842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.95 or 0.01196073 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,027.30 or 0.99966755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00034105 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

