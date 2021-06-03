Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Shares Down 3.5%

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL)’s stock price was down 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.05 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33). Approximately 7,695 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 23,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.60, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.36.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

