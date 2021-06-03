ZooKeeper (ZOO) Price Reaches $0.41

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $233,303.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 13,805,777 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.