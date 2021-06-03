ZrCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,406.00 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $952,153.22 and approximately $59,406.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00067949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.95 or 0.00312153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00230168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.23 or 0.01187739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,640.04 or 0.99720945 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033589 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

