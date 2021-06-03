Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.16% of Zscaler worth $271,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,883.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.59 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.80.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
