Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315,824 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.16% of Zscaler worth $271,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2,883.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 52,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at $46,683,802. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock worth $13,696,633 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.59 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

