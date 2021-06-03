ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.11% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $587,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,241,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,095 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,986,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,874 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,522,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,714,000 after acquiring an additional 622,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,297,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,143,000 after acquiring an additional 47,912 shares in the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 15.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

