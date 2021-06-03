ZumCoin (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $2.17 Million

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $157.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000162 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.