ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $886,940.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00070693 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.55 or 0.00297359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00226801 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $467.04 or 0.01201895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,925.29 or 1.00172149 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034296 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

