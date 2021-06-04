$0.03 EPS Expected for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10. Triumph Group reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.15 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

TGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.05 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a P/E/G ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 3.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,113.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

