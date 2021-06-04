-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Lion Electric.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LEV shares. National Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of LEV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,997,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,396. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

About The Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.