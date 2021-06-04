$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fluor posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55.

Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

